Starbucks adds Impossible breakfast sandwich, new drinks to summer menu

Plant-based meat imitations like the Impossible burger have made their way into restaurants worldwide and now they're in coffee houses too.

Starting Tuesday, java-lovers nationwide can try out Starbucks' new Impossible breakfast sandwich.

It’s part of Starbucks’ summer menu, which includes the new cold brew with cinnamon almond milk foam and cold brew with dark cocoa almond milk foam.

The sandwich features Impossible brand's plant-based sausage with a cage-free fried egg, aged cheddar cheese and artisanal ciabatta bread.

Starbucks says the addition is in response to “growing customer-interest in plant-based options.”