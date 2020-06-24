Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3729 S. Lake Orlando Parkway (Rosemont)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 3729 S. Lake Orlando Parkway. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 1,097 square feet.

Expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, carpeted floors and a balcony in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $60 application fee, a $150 administrative fee and a $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4155 S. Semoran Blvd. (South Semoran)

Here's a 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 4155 S. Semoran Blvd. that's also going for $1,025/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. This rental is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a $100 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5028 Park Central Drive (Park Central)

Then, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5028 Park Central Drive. It's listed for $1,049/month.

The furnished apartment offers air conditioning. Building amenities feature secured entry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2213 Metropolitan Way (Park Central)

Finally, located at 2213 Metropolitan Way, here's a 605-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,050/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a gym, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

