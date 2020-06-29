Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

20 S. Lucerne Circle (South Orange)



First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 20 S. Lucerne Circle. It's listed for $1,140/month for its 770 square feet.

The building offers a gym, outdoor space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect a balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

5737 Gatlin Ave. (South Semoran)

Located at 5737 Gatlin Ave., here's a 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,150/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises high ceilings. The building has outdoor space, additional storage space, secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a $75 application fee and a $1,150 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4818 S. Semoran Blvd. (South Semoran)

Listed also at $1,150/month, this 851-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 4818 S. Semoran Blvd.

The building features on-site management. The residence also includes both air conditioning and central heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

415 Lakeview St. (College Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 415 Lakeview St. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 900 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

