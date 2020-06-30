Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4726 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,214-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 4726 New Broad St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2333 Lake Debra Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 2333 Lake Debra Drive. It's listed for $1,714/month for its 1,646 square feet.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2933 E. Colonial Drive (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,101-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2933 E. Colonial Drive that's going for $1,720/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5323 Kalmia Drive (Azalea Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 5323 Kalmia Drive, here's a 1,012-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,740/month.

Look for a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.