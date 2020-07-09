Christmas in July! Honor essential workers and you could win cash prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – It may be July. And we may be in Florida, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Even though many want 2020 to come to an end, there are still five months left before we can ring in 2021. And WKMG-TV News 6 is getting the Central Florida community in the festive mood this July.

Now is your chance to celebrate a special edition of the holiday season and maybe win some prizes.

News 6 wants to spread joy and give back to those who are impacting our community during these difficult times. We want to recognize what our everyday heroes have done and let the world know the great things Central Florida’s essential workers are doing to keep our community strong.

Use the form below to submit a picture of your favorite essential working or first responder and write a short description about how they help others during these difficult times. They could be your mail carrier, the employee from your local grocery store, a team member of an association or a coworker at your department.

Once you complete the form, you and your nominee are entered to win one of several free haircuts from Fantastic Sams. One winner will take home the grand prize of a $250 cash gift card.

To add to the excitement and bring back the joys of the Christmas season, News 6 will air Sounds of the Season Classics, a compilation of local students performing your favorite holiday songs. The spectacular performances of more than 15 musical groups will air on News 6 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 25.