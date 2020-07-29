Uber Eats waives delivery fee to help support Black-owned businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. – Uber Eats is offering a way for people to support Black-owned businesses across Central Florida.

Uber Eats recently launched an in-app promotion waiving the delivery fee for all registered Black-owned independent restaurants in select cities across the country, including many options in Central Florida.

The promotion is focused to make it easy for Uber Eats to support Black-owned restaurants in their communities. The service quickly took form after the death of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Public outcry grew across the nation for companies to support the Black community.

Groups of employees across Uber, including members and allies of the Black @ Uber employee leadership group, worked together to generate the lists of Black-owned independent restaurants. The options offered were compiled from publicly available sources, along with input from local organizations and business associations across the U.S., according to the company.

The project is part of its larger initiative to bring more awareness of small businesses, particularly in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

If there are a number of registered restaurants in a user’s area, they will see the promotion when they open the Uber Eats App, giving customers the option to tap the banner and peruse available options.

Uber Eats customers can enjoy free delivery from restaurants who opt-in to the promotion for the rest of 2020.