This brilliant ‘1-minute rule’ just might help you get your life under control

Anything you can do in less than a minute, do without delay.

This advice comes from Gretchen Rubin, who co-hosts the “Happier” podcast and has written New York Times-bestsellers “Outer Order,” “Inner Calm,” “The Four Tendencies,” “Better Than Before” and “The Happiness Project.”

Some examples of tasks you can do in less than a minute? Put that dish in the dishwasher, return the document back to the folder where it came from, stick your coat in the closet when you come in from outside.

You’ll find this practice will help you get rid of that scum of clutter that sits on the surface of everyday life, Rubin said.

Outer order does contribute to inner calm, she added.

This is the sort of thing that you’ll do as you go. Rubin said so many people have told her that this has massively transformed their surroundings.

You’ll get a feeling of focus, energy and productivity. And you’ll likely find all these little things aren’t nagging for your attention all the time.

