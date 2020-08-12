McDonald’s restaurants celebrate back to school with free coffee for parents

To help lighten the mood as children go back to school in a variety of different ways during the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s wanted to help.

Central Florida McDonald’s locations are celebrating parents by offering them a free cup of hot or iced coffee.

No purchase is necessary to cash in on the free brew.

The offer is only available on Monday, Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“McDonald’s appreciates the parents who are working hard to maintain during this pandemic,” company officials said in an email.