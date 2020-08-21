Melbourne caregivers bring joy to seniors, community at adult daycare facility

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two Melbourne businesswomen are putting smiles on seniors faces while trying to make a difference in their community.

Luan Blinkerd and Tajma Simmons own SarahCare Melbourne, a daytime senior care facility. They took over the business two and half years ago and have done everything in their power to make it a successful one. The first-time business owners have put their heart and soul into their business while helping others in the process.

Blinkerd and Simmons own a SarahCare franchise which specializes in giving seniors daily activities, companionship, medical support, and entertainment.

Before the two women took over the business, they were caregivers themselves for over 10 years. They said it was their calling and have made it their life goal to help people while showing their support for the senior population.

Their passion for caregiving shows as they put smiles on their participant’s faces every single day. At SarahCare, it is apparent they are a family and the women are constantly bringing joy and hope to these senior’s lives.

Everyday being a caregiver is a blessing to them, according to the women.

Blinkerd was born in Jamaica and has been a caring for people ever since she was a little girl. She comes from a large family and remembers cooking for her siblings before feeding herself. She eventually moved to the United States; first to New Jersey and later settled down in Palm Bay. She got a job as a caregiver, taking the bus to and from work, and using the food pantry to feed her family. But she stayed humbled and strong as she overcame any challenges that came her way.

“There is a future here. If I can do it in a humble way, there’s nothing you can’t achieve,” Blinkerd said. “It’s great being a business owner. We can work, we just have to put our minds to it; we are strong.”

SarahCare, a daytime senior care facility in Melbourne. (WKMG 2020)

She understands the struggles people face, which is why she gives back to her community in any way that she can. SarahCare Melbourne will be hosting a food pantry in October to feed anyone who is in need of a fresh meal. Blinkerd and Simmons said they like to give back to the community at least once a month.

“I’m passionate about giving back to the community. There are a lot of people out there that need help,” said Blinkerd.

Simmons knew she wanted to be a caregiver at a young age. She secured this job because she wanted to be able to take care of her parents, but said she does it to see the joy on her participant’s faces.

“I love to see the smile on their faces instead of them sitting at home.” Simmons said.

Blinkerd said one of her favorites things to do is to surprise her seniors; whether it be with cake, ice cream or cupcakes. She said that just seeing the smile on their faces is enough gratitude for her.

Blinkerd and Simmons said it has been hard going through the pandemic, especially since they are working with people who are more at-risk. But the women assured they are taking every precaution possible and following CDC guidelines to keep their employees and seniors safe.

They were fortunate to be able to secure loan assistance offered to them due to the pandemic so they could continue serving their community and participants.

While speaking to these two women, News 6 could feel the passion they have for their business and their participants. They truly care about each person at that facility.

They had a dream and they both have successfully achieved it. They encourage others to follow their dreams too.

“Do not give up, whatever your dreams are, do not give up, because they will come true,” said Simmons.

SarahCare keeps their participants happy and healthy as they dance, do yoga, and play several different types of activities and games; including cognitive ones to help their memory.

For more information on SarahCare visit sarahcare.com/melbourne.

Throughout the month of August and beyond News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will highlight some of the Black-owned businesses in Central Florida and the impact they are making in the community. Learn more at ClickOrlando.com/blackbiz.