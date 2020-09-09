Price drop: Shaq’s Isleworth mansion back on the market for a cool $19.5 million

Shaquille O’Neal's mansion on Giffin Court in Windermere, Florida is back on the market for $19.5 million. (Image: Levy Public Relations/The Atlas Team)

Shaquille O’Neal’s 31,000-square-foot Isleworth mansion is back on the market for a lower price of $19.5 million after it didn’t sell last year for the original asking price of $28 million.

The former Orlando Magic player first decided in February 2019 to sell his Isleworth home, which includes a 6,000-foot indoor basketball court, because the NBA legend isn’t spending much time there with his new gig in Atlanta as a basketball analyst for TNT, his real estate team told News 6.

But now the mega-mansion is back on the market, this time with a new real estate company, The Atlas Team under Compass Florida.

What does the 12-bedroom waterfront home include? There are some luxury perks like no other mansions, according to the listing.

The former NBA star’s home is located within Isleworth Golf & Country Club, one of central Florida’s top gated golf communities.

The “master retreat” takes up 900 square feet of the second level and includes a four-room closet, his and her master baths and two balconies.

O’Neal’s cigar room includes a private bar and balcony, with amazing views of Lake Butler.

The 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court is a newer addition to the estate. There’s a chef’s kitchen with a 6-foot granite-top cooking island and a 17-car showroom-style garage and gym. Also, another 2,000-plus-square-foot garage with a recording and dance studio.

O’Neal was permitted to clear foliage behind his home on Lake Butler, which means the property basically has a walk-up beach. The western facing view includes 700 square feet overlooking the lake, meaning epic sunsets are a given.

The massive 95-foot-long pool overlooking Lake Butler includes a deep end with the depth of 15 feet. There’s an extra large sunken hot tub and a summer kitchen.

A Tiki-style cabana overlooks the beach of the lake next to the boat dock, complete with a Superman statue.

Check out the full MLS listing here and if you buy this mansion please have us over?