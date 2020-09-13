NBA player hopes to help set next generation up for success

ORLANDO, Fla. – Portland Trailblazer’s Guard Anfernee Simons recently ended his NBA season in the bubble.

But he’s not done showing his talent. The Altamonte Springs native teamed up with non-profit One Heart for Women & Children today to gift 20 laptops to students in Orlando.

The organization’s mission is to provide the necessary resources for families as they transition through and overcome varying hardships.

“We are trying to put them in position to be successful," said Simons.

The Trail Blazer’s guard attended Edgewater High School in Orlando so Central Florida holds a special place in his heart.

“Anfernee went to Edgewater High School a few years ago,” said Stephanie Bowman, Founder of One Heart for Women and Children.

Bowman recalls a time when he gave back even before he made it to the NBA.

“We were doing what we call a peanut butter jelly jam, we made 5,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in an hours time and took it out to the community and Anfernee was a big part of that day," she said.

“He’s like a role model and motivation for kids like me,” said 16-year-old Jimishia Desir.

You can donate to One Heart for Women & Children by clicking or tapping here.