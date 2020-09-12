VIDEO: Police look for vehicle in connection to 16-year-old shot near Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a video of a vehicle they are searching for in connection to a 16-year-old who was shot near Willie Mays Park on Labor Day.

The video is recorded on a home security camera.

In the video, the victim is seen walking on the sidewalk along Prince Hall Boulevard with two teens. Minutes later a car is seen driving along the road.

Investigators said they are looking for that vehicle described as a gold car with a white front passenger door.

In the video, the car pulls up next to the group. Police said someone inside the car opens fire and shoots the victim.

Police said stray bullets also hit at least two nearby homes.

The car then drove off and the other teens ran away.

Police said the victim is recovering from serious injuries.

Police are now working to get crime results. Investigators spent hours on Monday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to figure out who is behind the shooting and why it happened.

Neighbors said they are concerned and frustrated with the violence.

“We cleaned this corner up, so we ain’t never have this. We had it back then, but this corner got cleaned and after this corner got cleaned we haven’t had no more problems until today,” neighbor Pamela Hamm said.

Police are asking if you recognize the car or know its whereabouts, call Orlando Police at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.