16-year-old shot near Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old was shot Monday afternoon near Willie Mays Park in Orlando, police said.

Orlando police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Prince Hall Boulevard, but authorities said the victim walked to another location.

The teen was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, police said. He was conscious and alert after the shooting, police said.

According to police, stray bullets hit some nearby houses, but no on else was injured.

Police said it’s not known who shot the teen.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

