Ben & Jerry’s launches ‘Justice Remix’d’ to spark conversation about racial inequality

Ben and Jerry’s wants you to talk about racial inequity and criminal justice reform. And the ice cream makers are hoping to spark those conversations by doing what they do best with a new ice cream flavor.

Justice Remix’d is cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with cinnamon bun dough and fudge brownies.

Why those flavors? Why not?

The company quotes co-founder Ben in saying, “It’s easier to talk about difficult issues over a scoop or two.”

A portion of the proceeds from the new flavor will support the advancement project national office’s Free and Safe campaign.

The company is now owned by mega-corporation Unilever but has retained its commitment to community values.