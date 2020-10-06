Lowe’s offering drive-thru trick or treating

Halloween is likely going to look very different this year for kids all over the country.

Lowe’s Home Improvement stores want to make sure that doesn’t mean it’s canceled entirely.

That’s why the warehouse stores are offering drive-through curbside trick-or-treating.

Families must register in advance on Lowes.com/diy to reserve a spot. Registration opens Oct. 10.

Then on either Oct. 22 or 29, they can drive up to the store for free candy and a small pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

That should sweeten the deal for your next home improvement project.