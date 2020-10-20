13 ways to spice up Halloween if your family decides to stay home

Halloween is quickly approaching, and the coronavirus pandemic is still prevalent around the U.S.
Families now have to decide whether they want to participate in the spooky holiday events like trick-or-treating or if they opt for a more low-key occasion at home.
No matter what you choose, there’s a lot of fun to be had.
Here are 13 different ways you can have fun on Halloween if you choose to not go door-to-door to collecting candy with your children.
Virtual costume contest: Figure out a costume for each member of your family, then send out zoom invites to other friends and family members that are dressing up as well and have a virtual costume contest. You could even give out fun prizes.
View this post on Instagram
Enter your pets in our Paws-itively Virtual Pet Howl-O-Ween #CostumeContest. Send photos, pet's name and what pet is dressed as to sheila.hall@montgomerycountymd.gov by 10/23 at 9PM. Voting will be 10/24 to 10/28. Winner announced 10/30 at 10am during the Zoom Pet Celebration. #Halloween #PetCostumes . . . . #halloween #horror #spooky #art #cosplay #horrormovies #october #makeup #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #scary #petlovers #pumpkin #trickortreat #fall #happyhalloween #creepy #halloweendecor #witch #autumn #halloweeneveryday #costume #montgomerycountymd #mocorec #photoofday #HocusPocus
Paint or carve pumpkins: Save some of your pumpkin decorating for Halloween night. You can either break out the carving kit or use paint to transform your pumpkins into cool creations.
View this post on Instagram
Another easy and fun activity from last year 🎨 all you need is a few white small pumpkins, paintbrush and washable kids paint. We also used glitter to make them sparkle, but that’s totally optional. A good idea is to use a tray to work on and keep all the messes at bay 🍁 I’ve link this activity to my bio! . . . . . . . . . . . #pumpkinpainting #paintingpumpkins #toddleractivity #preschoolactivity #homeschooling #glitter #crayola #fallcrafts #fallactivity #autumncrafts #earlychildhoodeducation
Watch movies: Halloween wouldn’t be complete with a spooky movie. There are plenty of family-friendly or scary movies streaming online for your family to enjoy.
View this post on Instagram
What's your favorite Halloween movie night film? For me, it's Over the Garden Wall. Technically a series, but it puts me in the spooky mood like nothing else! . . Photo belongs to the forever cozy @kjp . . . #cozynight #halloweenhouse #halloweenhome #cabinlife #hocuspocus #disneymovie #disneyhalloween #halloweengoals #homegoals #witchyaesthetic #halloweenaesthetic #cozyfall #halloweenlights #halloweenalways #datenight #dateideas #vintagehalloween #halloweendecorations #halloween2020 #fall2020 #pumpkins
Make fun Halloween treats: Sweeten things up by making fun Halloween treats. From decorated cookies to jelly cups with eyeballs and spiderwebs made out of pretzels, your options are nearly endless. Need inspiration? Pinterest has you covered.
View this post on Instagram
Por aqui Valentina anda bem chatinha para se alimentar e hoje conversando com algumas mães foi falado sobre a forma de apresentar o alimento. Lembrei logo do ig @foodbites que acho o máximo e super inspirador para pratos diferentes e divertidos. De cara já achei essas comidinhas super criativas para o Halloween e aproveitei para salvar e compartilhar aqui com vocês. Alguém mais aqui tá passando por esse problema de alimentação da criança e também está precisando se reinventar? Aceito dicas! . . #comidaparacrianças #pratosdivertidos #foodforkids #halloweenfood #halloweenfoodideas
Glow in the dark egg hunt: Channel your Easter ideas and get glow in the dark eggs. Fill them up with your child’s favorite candy and hide them around your yard. Now you have the perfect nighttime candy hunt right in your own backyard.
Halloween pinata: Take a lesson from birthday parties and buy a Halloween themed pinata. Once it’s filled with delectable treats, give your kids a good spin and let them whack their way to candy fun.
View this post on Instagram
Frustrated with COVID? Take it out on a COVID piñata like an angry unicorn! 🦄 🥳 🦄 Link in bio... #trickortreatalternative #covidhalloween #safetrickortreating #quarantinehalloween #safehalloween2020 #pandemichalloween #happyhalloween2020 #halloween2020 #iwantcandy #staysafestayhome #extracurricularactivities #halloweeniscoming #covidcostume #partyhoncho
Check out local Halloween decorations: With us having much more time at home lately, it seems families are doing a bit more decorating for Halloween. Take a drive around your neighborhood to see which house has the best décor. Just be sure to drive slow and watch out for trick-or-treaters. To find homes near you, the Nextdoor App wants to help.
View this post on Instagram
#bhaumemes #adultmemes #backchodiyaan #indianjokes #twittermemes #twitterfunny #sarcasammemes #bollywoodmemes #funnymemes #backchodi #desisarcasm #chutiyapa #desisarcasm #naughtymemes #naughtyadults #hindimemes #comedyculture #bcbilli #tubeindian #desimemes #memeindia #halloween #halloweenhouse #halloweenhauntedhouse #halloweencostume #hauntedhouse #hauntedplaces #hauntedmansion
Virtual escape rooms: If you’ve ever done a live escape room, you know how much fun they are. Well, because of the pandemic there are now virtual escape rooms. Halloween night sounds like a great way to give one a try.
View this post on Instagram
Stuck at home? A revolutionary Virtual Escape Experience by Puzzle Break is now available! Escape together, apart. Teams of 3 - 6 can book now at puzzlebreak.us/tickets! If you've got a bigger team or need a custom date and time, just email us and we'll set you up! #stayhome #escaperoom #funathome #virtual #teambuilding
Learn a Halloween dance: Get your family together and put your coordination to the test by trying to learn a Halloween dance. News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos' daughter Alessia is already practicing her Thriller moves.
What is your go-to Halloween Jam? 🎃 #ThrillerPosted by Candace Campos News 6 on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Camp out under the blue moon: What a perfect night for a campout, because Halloween will be spookier than usual this year as the sky, will be lit by a Blue Moon, the second full moon in that month. And if camping out is a bit much for your family, find a way to head outside, make some s’mores by a fire pit and simply enjoy each other’s company.
Scavenger hunt: All you need to do is gather some extra candy or collect some spooky Halloween decorations from the Dollar Store and then hid them around your house. Give your kids a print out of everything that’s hidden and then see how many they can find.
Photobooth fun: Since you’re already dressed up for the occasion because of your virtual costume contest, find an area of your home that you can turn into a fun photo booth. Grab some Halloween décor and let loose in front of the camera.
View this post on Instagram
👻 Photo BOOths are such fun edition to a Halloween porch! These are the props and sign we made for our Trick-or-Treat booth the year we did a Ghostbusters family costume. Our neighbors had so much fun snapping silly pics in their fab costumes when they came by for candy, and the social sharing of @BoothByDemand let them receive and share their Halloween lewks instantly ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mypartyhero #spookyseason👻 #halloweenathome #pasteloween #pastelhalloween #BoothByDemand #Halloween2020 #getspooky #halloweencountdown2020 #halloweenaesthetic #everydayishalloween #spooktacular #halloweenphotobooth #halloweendiy #openairphotobooth #contactlessphotobooth #halloweenpartyideas
Make spooky looking food: You’re bound to get hungry while having this much fun and your children can just function on candy all night, so why not have a little fun and turn normal food into spooky-looking treats. They might look disgusting but taste delicious.
View this post on Instagram
Just Boo it ✔️😀 Halloween Edibles: *Strawberry Ghosts *Cheddar and Pretzel Brooms *Pretzel Vampires *Mini Pepper Frankensteins . . . #foodart #foodforkids #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #funfood #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #kidsfood #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #glutenfree #organicfood #sundlivsstil #madglad #nemmad #deldinmad #sundmad #økologisk #halloweentreats #halloween2020
View this post on Instagram
Questa storia di halloween mi è leggermente sfuggita di mano. Ma visto le infinite recensioni positive sulla mia ultima ricetta...due😅...continuo a sfornare ricette per il primo volume del gambero ROTTO. Attenzione: questa è una ricetta per pochi, perché prevede una bravura quasi quanto la mia. Occorre: Una sfoglia pronta da banco frigo. Un pacco di wurstel. Rotolare le strisce e infornare. Stop. #halloween #halloweendecor #cena #kidscooking #ricettefacili #zucca #recipes #inspiration #halloween2020 #halloweenfood #ideericette #ottobre #incucinaconfantasia #mammainstagram #mammeitaliane #orange #autumncolours #halloweenvibes #mammaefiglie #mammadidue #foodstagram #diabEtica
View this post on Instagram
Gently used bandaid anyone? 🤣 Halloween is so fun!!.....and gross, it's awesome! 🦇 . . . . . . . #bdsdaily63f #halloweenfood #halloween #halloweenthemedfood #ilovehalloween #food #appetizer #apetizers #funfood #scaryfood #grossfood #gross #funny #instagood #instaphotooftheday
View this post on Instagram
Witch’s Fingers ( Nankhatai) . For this Halloween I decided to give a spooky twist to our very own traditional Nankhatai. Nankhatai is nothing but Indian short bread made with flour ( maida) , chickpea flour ( besan) and fine semolina ( sooji) I have not added milk. But if you feel your mix is too dry to shape it.. you can add some. Add 1tsp at a time. . Leave a comment “yes” if you plan to make this for halloween2020. . Follow @thelilcheff for more such recipes . Score: @bensound . #halloween #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #halloweennails #halloweendecor #halloweenfood #nankhatai #witchsfinger #witchesfingers #witchsfingercookies #witchesofinstagram #halloween2020