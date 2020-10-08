Nextdoor app adds new feature for Halloween during pandemic

An app that’s usually for trick or treaters can now be used by families looking for safer ways to celebrate Halloween.

Nextdoor’s treat map has been up and running since Oct. 1.

The app is often used to find out which homes are passing out candy and the haunted houses in a neighborhood.

But this year Nextdoor says it’s added new features for families looking to celebrate and social distance.

[TRENDING: Newlywed couple killed in plane crash | Ballot for dead wife meant to ‘test system’ | FSU president tests positive for COVID-19]

The map will now show which homes plan to display Halloween decorations. That way families can drive by and enjoy the spooky decor.

Some homes will also participate in a costume wave parade. What’s that you ask?

That’s when you wave hi to your neighbors while wearing your favorite costume.

This is just another way to help celebrate the seasonal festivities while also being safe during a pandemic.