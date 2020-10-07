Gatorland kicks off Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins Halloween event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland Orlando is celebrating Halloween all month long with its second annual Gators, Ghosts and Goblins event.

Though this year things are different because of the pandemic, visitors can expect a lot of social distancing.

“We’ve got all of our safety measures still in place -- social distancing, face masks, lots of hand sanitizers and wash stations throughout the park,” Mark McHugh, President and CEO said.

Since Mickey’s Not-So-Scarry Halloween was canceled amid the pandemic and Universal Orlando has only two haunted houses open this year, McHugh said his employees put all their effort to make sure safety measures are good to go for visitors.

Though SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular event was not canceled this year.

“We started realizing parents are not going to feel too comfortable sending their kids around the neighborhood trick-or-treating. Everyone is uncomfortable with it this year, so I said, ‘Let’s create a fun, safe way for parents to bring out their kids on the weekends,’" McHugh said.

There will also be live entertainment, Octoberfest-themed food and beer for adults and a children’s Halloween costume parade on Sundays with treat bags for all kids who participate.

The Halloween event takes place every weekend in October and ends November 1.

Face coverings are required for all guests.

“We’ve been running a very safe park for the last four five months and people should feel comfortable coming out here,” McHugh said.