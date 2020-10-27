Bud Light Seltzer unveils festive holiday pack

Bud Light Seltzer is getting into the holiday spirit with three new festive flavors: Apple Crisp, Peppermint Pattie and Gingersnap.

They’re being bundled into an “ugly sweater” variety pack with cranberry, which is an existing flavor.

The 12-packs are available for a limited time beginning Monday.

[TRENDING: ‘Smell of rotting flesh’ leads to body in trunk | How to celebrate Halloween during pandemic | 98 ‘murder hornets’ removed]

Hard seltzer has been a success for the Bud Light brand since its launch in January.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, which owns the Bud Light brands, said in its most recent earnings call that seltzer sales grew 600% for the quarter.