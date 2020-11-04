Rest in peace: Celebrities we lost in October

Sean Connery and Eddie Van Halen were among some of the more well-known, universally loved celebrities the world lost in October.

But how many of these other people were you familiar with?

Beyond just the rocker and the “James Bond” legend, quite a few people died: 59, to be exact, and Getty Images compiled the following photos of those celebrities.

A portrait of Roberta McCain as she poses in her apartment in Washington D.C., Feb. 18, 2000. (CNP/Getty Images)

Actress Conchata Ferrell arrives at the CBS celebration of a Monday-night season premiere on Sept. 19, 2007 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Pitcher Charlie Haeger of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a knuckleball against the Colorado Rockies on May 8, 2010. (Getty Images)

Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd poses for a portrait at the 2014 American Black Film Festival in New York City. (Getty Images)

Author Jill Paton Walsh poses for a portrait at the Oxford Literary Festival on April 9, 2011 in England. (Getty Images)

Leanza Cornett at a benefit in Los Angeles. (WireImage for Tractenberg & Co. via Getty Images)

American composer Philip Glass and his ensemble photographed in New York City in 1993. Jon Gibson (1940-2020) is pictured on the left. (Getty Images)

Lou Pallo of Les Paul Trio performs at Julien's Auctions Gallery on June 6, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (WireImage via Getty Images)

Clark Middleton attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles. (FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Enzo Mari, a writer, in Rome, Mantova, Italy in 2010. (Getty Images)

Lea Vergine, an Italian art critic in May 2009. (Getty Images)

"Cannon and Ball" English comedian, actor and singer Bobby Ball, as he's photographed with English comedian and singer Tommy Cannon. The photo is from 1982. (Photo by Hilaria McCarthy/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The winner of the "Moliere de l'auteur Francophone Vivant" with "On ne se mentira jamais," Eric Assous, attends the 27th "Nuit Des Molieres" in 2015. (Getty Images)

Bassist Pierre Kezdy (left) and Naked Raygun perform at Cabaret Metro in Chicago in August 1987. (Getty Images)

A waist-up portrait of Sean Connery as James Bond, caressing the barrel of a gun against the side of his face. (Getty Images)

American Rock musician Eddie Van Halen, of the group Van Halen, performs onstage at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on April 6, 1979. (Getty Images)

British conservationist and businesswoman Lindy Hamilton-Temple-Blackwood, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava, known as Lindy Huinness, painting in November 1960. (Daily Express/Getty Images)

South-African journalist and lyricist Herbert Kretzmer in November 1968. (Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada holds a theatrical mask. He created the designer fashion label Kenzo and retired in 1999. (Sygma via Getty Images)

American singer-songwriter Johnny Nash during his first visit to London for various public appearances in September 1968. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Im Schlaraffenland (Siegfried Pilz/United Archives via Getty Images)

Welsh musician Spencer Davis of the Spencer Davis Group seated at a table in October 1970. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Margaret Nolan, a British actress and model, wears a tiger-print top in 1965. (Getty Images)

American country musician Jerry Jeff Walker plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Ivanhoe Theater in Chicago in July 1977. (Getty Images)

Teammates Alan Ball, left, and Nobby Stiles (who died on Oct. 30) celebrate after England's victory in the World Cup final at Wembley, in July 1966. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Billy Joe Shaver at a publicity shoot at Wise Fool's Pub in Chicago on March 23, 1980. (Getty Images)

Scottish goalkeeper Bob Wilson of Cardiff City FC tries to make a save in September 1964. (Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds was named winner of the National League Most Valuable Player Award in November 1975. Morgan, who supplied much of the power that helped the Reds to a whopping 168 victories in 1974, batted a .327 batting average for the season with 94 RBIs and 67 stolen bases. (Getty Images)

John Reid of New Zealand drives a ball to the boundary, during a one-day, 12-a-side match between New Zealand and Surrey at East Molesey. The New Zealand team won by one wicket. (Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Jacinda Barclay of GWS Giants walks off the field after victory in the round five AFLW match between the Greater Western Sydney Giants and the Richmond Tigers on March 7, 2020, in Wagga Wagga, Australia. (Getty Images)

Carla Nespolo, National President of ANPI (WW2's Partisan Association), attends the lectio magistrlis of Judge Gaetano Silvestri about the UN's Human Rights Declaration on Dec. 10, 2018 in Bologna, Italy. (Getty Images)

DJ/producer Cookie Monsta performs as he opens up for Datsik during a stop on the Ninja Nation 2018 Tour inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 8, 2018. (Getty Images)

Ron Perranoski of the L.A. Dodgers during spring training. (Getty Images)

Marge Champion, a dancer. (Getty Images)

Bunny Lee attends the Q Awards at The Roundhouse on Oct. 17, 2018 in London. (Getty Images)

French actor Wladimir Yordanoff (Sygma via Getty Images)

Bob Gibson, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, is shown in a 1964 photo. (Getty Images)

Rhonda Fleming (Corbis via Getty Images)

Johnny Bush performs at the annual Willie Nelson Fourth of July concert on July 4, 2008 in San Antonio, Texas. (FilmMagic)

Mad Max Turbine Bike, ridden by Zef Eisenberg. (Corbis via Getty Images)

American drummer Viola Smith in action, circa 1945. Her kit is uniquely configured with two 16-inch tom-toms at shoulder height. Smith played in a family band with her sisters and then in orchestras and swing bands in a career lasting more than 40 years. She was reportedly still playing at the time of her 107th birthday. (Archive Photos/Getty Images)

French poet Claude Vigee was a philosopher of contemporary Judaism. After his childhood in Alsace, he embarked on an 18-year exile in the United States, where he taught French literature at Ohio State University, Wellesley College, and Brandeis University before moving to Israel in 1960. (Sygma via Getty Images)

Internationally renowned photographer Frank Horvat poses in front of his photos. (Sygma via Getty Images)

Actress Armelia McQueen arrives for the opening-night performance of "Immediate Family" at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum on May 3, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Gordon Haskell in March 2002. (Redferns via Getty Images)

Bhanu Athaiya stands backstage holding her Oscar after winning the 1982 Academy Award for Best Costume Designer for her role in "Gandhi." (Getty Images)

A posed portrait of Harold Betters. (Redferns via Getty Images)

A portrait of the band The Outfield, left to right, Tony Lewis (1957-2020), Alan Jackman and John Spinks at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Aug. 1, 1986. (Getty Images)

Japanese trumpet player Toshinoro Kondo performs live on stage in Amsterdam, Netherlands in December 1985. (Redferns via Getty Images)

Linebacker Matt Blair of the Minnesota Vikings runs past offensive lineman Craig Wolfley of the Pittsburgh Steelers and pressures quarterback Cliff Stoudt on Nov. 20, 1983 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

Irish writer Julia O'Faolain poses during a portrait session in May 1996 in Saint Malo, France. (Getty Images)

Saint Dog of the Kottonmouth Kings on March 30, 2012 in Santa Ana, California. (WireImage via Getty Images)

James Redford (WireImage via Getty Images)

Then-rookie pitcher Ed Ford as he takes spring training with his teammates in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Getty Images)

Vasili Kulkov, in May 1993. Kulkov was on the Russia soccer team. (Allsport via Getty Images)

Geoffrey Dyer with his winning painting at the 2003 Archibald Art Prize at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney. (Getty Images)

Defensive lineman Fred Dean of the San Diego Chargers looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on Oct. 31, 1976. (Getty Images)

FC Seoul defender Kim Namchun in action during the 2015 AFC Champions League Round of 16, first-leg match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. (Getty Images)

Offensive lineman Mario Henderson of the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 21, 2010 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Getty Images)

How many faces did you recognize?

Rest easy to all who are no longer with us, and thank you for your contributions to art, entertainment, music, sports, politics and beyond.