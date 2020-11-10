Pizza Hut adds Beyond meat to its menu

Pizza Hut is the latest fast-food chain to jump on the plant-based meat bandwagon.

Pizza Hut has added Beyond meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations — and some to close altogether — traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains, including Burger King, have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options, either a cheese pizza or veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

They are available now at all Pizza Hut locations and at some locations in London.