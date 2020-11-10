Shaq’s Isleworth mansion discounted by $3 million. Here’s how much it’s going to cost you

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the second time in two months, an Orlando sports legend’s sprawling home has become a little more affordable.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Isleworth mansion can now be had for a reduced price.

Full Screen 1 / 65 NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has listed his Isleworth estate at 9927 Giffin Court for $28 million. Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Dr. Phillips office is exclusively marketing the property. (Photo: Uneek)

Shaq first put the 31,000-square-foot home on the market in 2018 for $28 million. After failing to sell, the price was reduced to $19.5 million in September. It is now down to $16.5 million.

The mansion features 12 bedrooms, a theater, 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court and a massive 95-foot-long pool overlooking Lake Butler.