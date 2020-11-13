Nintendo reviving one of its oldest handhelds from ’80s

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Feeling nostalgic lately? Nintendo is too.

Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable handhelds from the ’80s: Game & Watch.

The black-and-white Game & Watch came before the Game Boy and only played a single game each.

The new Game & Watch looks similar to the original, but it charges by USBC and comes in color.

It plays three games: “Super Mario Brothers,” “Super Mario Brothers the Lost Levels” and “Ball the Mario Version.”

The 40th-anniversary edition of the Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale now for a limited time.