Here’s how you can be safer about celebrating Thanksgiving, according to the CDC

At this point in the global coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say, most people have heard of or are aware that wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet of distance from others is believed to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, and the way this year has gone, spending time with family you haven’t seen so much sounds really nice right about now, doesn’t it?

People will make their own personal decisions on how they will spend Thanksgiving — staying hunkered down at home with immediate family, traveling for a family get-together or gathering with friends.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes that gatherings with family and friends are fun, but wants everyone to remember that such gatherings increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household,” the CDC website says. “If you do plan to spend Thanksgiving with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.”

If you’re the one who will be hosting, consider doing the following, per the CDC:

Have the meal outside, if the climate will allow for it.

Limit the number of guests.

Set expectations ahead of time and let all your guests know what those are.

If celebrating inside, keep windows open.

Only let the necessary people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own drinks and food.

We know some of these may be easier than others, but nonetheless, it’s what the CDC recommends if you’ll be attending someone else’s gathering.