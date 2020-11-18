This Florida coast was named National Geographic’s Best of The World destination

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – National Geographic is recognizing Florida’s Space Coast as a gem among other global destinations ranking it one of the world’s best destinations to visit with families.

The world leader in geography and exploration releases an annual list of locations rising in popularity that travelers should visit.

After launching astronauts into space in 2020 and reviving the excitement around space culture, National Geographic says all systems are go to unlocking the experiences that exist just east of Orlando.

Dodging the Disney tourist district, Brevard County is highlighted as a great place for adventurers and vacationers alike.

Describing the Space Coast as a “must visit," the network points to Florida’s shoreline and beaches, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. With the opportunity to watch a rocket launch or spot a manatee, National Geographic says the Space Coast is “a launchpad for wonders both in the sky and in waters below.”

Space Coast views are ranked among the England Coast Path in the United Kingdom and rare cowboy and bird sightings in Hungary. Transylvania, Romania is also highlighted for its old-European charm.

To take a look at National Geographic’s full list, click here.