29 moving images that paint the picture of an epic 2020

Note: The captions in the photos below were taken from the original photos, and some may no longer read as current.

There’s no doubt that the year 2020 has been one for the books.

There has been the global COVID-19 pandemic, more attention than ever on the #BlackLivesMatter movement, an iconic election year, seemingly countless deaths and dozens of events around the world.

There is no number of images that can completely convey the year we’ve all experienced, but the 29 pictures below just might scratch the surface in beginning to tell the story of the year we’ve all lived through.

Warning: Some images below may contain graphic content.

Residents look on as Taal Volcano erupts on Jan. 12 in Talisay, Batangas province, Philippines. Local authorities have begun evacuating residents near Taal Volcano as it began spewing ash up to a kilometer high. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert level to three out of five, warning of the volcano's continued "magmatic unrest." (2020 Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 in Miami. (2020 Getty Images.)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 in Miami. (2020 Getty Images)

Animal rescuer Marcus Fillinger carries a bushfire-burned kangaroo on Feb. 4 in Peak View, Australia. The dart gun specialist had tranquilized the wounded animal near a fire-scorched Koala reserve for transport to a recovery center. Networks of wildlife rescuers and caregivers across Australia have responded to the country's historic bushfires, which have killed countless animals. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump holds a copy of The Washington Post as he speaks in the East Room of the White House one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted him on two articles of impeachment, on Feb. 6, in Washington, D.C. (2020 Getty Images)

A Target customer reacts to empty toilet paper and paper towel shelves at a Target store on March 13 in San Rafael, California. Some Americans are stocking up on food, toilet paper, water and other items after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

A staff preserves the Olympic flame to the lantern during the "Flame of Recovery" special exhibition at Aquamarine Park a day after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 25 in Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan. (2020 Getty Images)

A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient who is wearing a CPAP helmet while he is moved out of the ICU of the Pope John XXIII Hospital on April 7 in Bergamo, Italy. (2020 Getty Images)

Omar Rodriguez organizes bodies in the Gerard Neufeld funeral home on April 22 in the Elmhurst neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The decades-old funeral home, that now primarily serves an immigrant community in Queens that has been hit hard by coronavirus, has been overwhelmed by the number of deceased needing their funeral services because of the virus. (2020 Getty Images)

After picking up remains of a victim of COVID-19, Lily Sage Weinrieb calls relatives for a virtual viewing before cremation on May 4 in New York City. (2020 Getty Images)

A worker of the Xilotepec cemetery in Xochimilco cleans the unloading area before receiving corpses of COVID-19 victims as they are stored for destruction on May 8 in Mexico City, Mexico. (2020 Cristopher Rogel Blanquet)

A view of a nearly empty Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 12 in New York City. (2020 Ben Gabbe)

Michelle Grant (right) hugs her mother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop-cloth hung up on a homemade clothes line during Memorial Day weekend on May 24 in Wantagh, New York. It is the first time they have had physical contact of any kind since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started in late February. (2020 Getty Images)

A man holds up a sign near a burning building during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29 in Minneapolis. (2020 Getty Images)

A girl holds her fist in the air while visiting the memorial for George Floyd on June 9 in Minneapolis. (2020 Getty Images)

Musicians from UceLi Quartet, a string quartet, perform "Crisantemi" by Puccini for an audience made up of 2,292 plants on the first day after the State of Alarm on June 22 in Barcelona. The plants were later delivered to 2,292 healthcare professionals, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, accompanied by a certificate from the artist Eugenio Ampudia. (2020 Jordi Vidal)

In an aerial view from a drone, a large-scale ground mural depicting Breonna Taylor with the text "Black Lives Matter" is seen being painted at Chambers Park on July 5 in Annapolis, Maryland. (2020 Getty Images)

Michael Hermosillo of the Los Angeles Angels catches a fly ball hit by Robbie Grossman of the Oakland Athletics for the final out of their game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on July 25 in Oakland, California. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

An injured man rests in a chair after a large explosion on Aug. 4 in Beirut, Lebanon. (2020 Getty Images)

Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Aug. 30. (MTV)

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on Feb. 16 in Chicago. Boseman died of complications related to colon cancer on Aug. 28. (2020 Kevin Mazur)

Amy Scott of San Francisco takes in the view from the Embarcadero as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow on Sept. 9. (2020 Getty Images)

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket is carried into Statuary Hall, where she will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 25. (2020 Getty Images)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett displays her blank notepad after Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked question about note-taking during the second day of her Senate Judiciary committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September. (2020 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. (2020 Getty Images)

Voters fill out and cast their ballots at the Cross Insurance Center polling location, where the entire city votes on Nov. 3 in Bangor, Maine. (2020 Getty Images)

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert attend the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on Nov. 11 in Nashville, Tennessee. (2020 John Shearer)

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hold a news conference after a virtual meeting with the National Governors Association's executive committee at the Queen Theater on Nov. 19 in Wilmington, Delaware. (2020 Getty Images)