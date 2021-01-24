Disney Plus warns of racist stereotypes in its films

ORLANDO, Fla. – If perusing some Disney classics on Disney+, it may take you an extra 30 seconds to start some films.

The streaming platform now has unskippable warnings giving users a heads up about racist stereotypes depicted in some of its original films.

It’s up for a few seconds before the movie begins, telling viewers the coming program “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or culture.” So far, the warning has been assigned to some of its older content, not to all of its available media.

Disney introduced this warning last year, with “Peter Pan”, “Dumbo” and “The Jungle Book” recently added to the list of films.

Other movies like “Aladdin”, “Lady and The Tramp”, “The Aristocats” and “Swiss Family Robinson” also have the message.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the advisory reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

The message also encourages people to visit disney.com/storiesmatter to expand on their initiative to create more inclusive media and accurately represent the cultures left off-screen.

