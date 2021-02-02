Black filmmaker, 14, creates short film inspired by Michelle Obama speech

At 14 years old, Kalia Love Jones has a bright future of filmmaking ahead of her.

Written, directed and produced by Jones, her first animated short film “The Power of Love” tells the inspirational story of a young woman with big dreams. After her mother falls ill, an aspiring architect doesn’t let fear stand in the way of chasing her dreams. In fact, it was the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama that drove her to bring her dreams to life.

Jones is the youngest director selected into the Oscar qualifying Pan African American Film Festival.

“The Power of Hope” will be screened virtually at the 29th Annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival from Feb. 28 to March 14. Tickets can be purchased here.