Check out these Florida women-owned breweries

There are more than 300 craft breweries in Florida, and though beer is still largely a man’s game, there are plenty of females making their mark in the brewing industry.

Here are some of the women-owned breweries you can find in the Sunshine State.

ACCOMPLICE BREWERY & CIDERWORKS

Felonice Merriman, co-owner, West Palm Beach

Merriman is the co-owner, along with her partner, Matthew. They began creating ciders after her gluten allergy meant she couldn’t sample his beers.

BOLD CITY BREWERY

Susan Miller, co-founder and co-owner, Jacksonville

Miller left her nine-to-five to join the beer business and manage the on-site tavern when her son Brian opened the brewery. They are supported by the rest of their family.

BREW BUS BREWING

Toni Derby, co-founder and CFO, Tampa

Derby helped launch the Brew Bush with her son Anthony Derby. When he was a student at the University of Colorado, he realized a transportation service was necessary for those trying to visit various breweries. They now offer public and private tours to local breweries as well as an array of their own beers.

TARPON RIVER BREWING

Lisa Siegel, co-founder, Fort Lauderdale

Siegel, and her husband Julian, of Riverside Market teamed up with Adam Fine to start Tarpon River Brewing. They pride themselves on an unconventional and diverse tap list.

YEASTY BREWS

Denielle Mizrahi, co-founder and co-owner, Lauderhill

Mizrahi, along with her husband, opened their location during the pandemic. They not only have a taproom, but a canning line so patrons can enjoy their craft brews to-go. Their website says they aimed to create a place where people can come together to have fun, relax and be inspired.

HYPERION BREWING

Alexandra McKeown, co-founder and co-owner, Jacksonville

McKeown is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. She moved back to her hometown of Jacksonville and decided she wanted to own her own business. She teamed up with Steve and Sheree Schussman to start a nano brewery with a community-focused perspective.

FAT POINT BREWING

Jessy Abate, Head Brewer, Punta Gorda

We’re throwing Fat Point on the list because although it’s not women-owned, the head brewer is female-- which is pretty rare. You can check out her brews at their taproom, and they also have cans available for purchase there and at selection locations around the state.

ALEWIFE BOTTLE SHOP (not a brewery, but cool, so we had to include them)

Kelly Pickard & Jamie Burket, co-owners, Jacksonville

Pickard and Burket wanted to create a welcoming environment for people to discover and explore craft beer. They offer ‘Beer School’ classes to learn about brews and focus on working with customers to find the style and specific brew to meet anyone’s tastes.