McDonald’s adding caramel brownie McFlurry to its US menu

McFlurry lovers, get excited.
McDonald’s is adding a new sweet treat to its menu.
The fast-food chain is launching the caramel brownie McFlurry in the U.S.
The dessert is a combination of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, brownie pieces and caramel drizzle.
It will be available starting May 3 for a limited time only.
This McFlurry has been a staple at Canadian locations since 2017.