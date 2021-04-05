McDonald’s adding caramel brownie McFlurry to its US menu

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

McDonald's adding caramel brownie McFlurry to its U.S. menu

McFlurry lovers, get excited.

McDonald’s is adding a new sweet treat to its menu.

The fast-food chain is launching the caramel brownie McFlurry in the U.S.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Surf’s up: Dogs ride the waves]

The dessert is a combination of vanilla soft-serve ice cream, brownie pieces and caramel drizzle.

It will be available starting May 3 for a limited time only.

This McFlurry has been a staple at Canadian locations since 2017.