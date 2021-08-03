ClickOrlando.com consultant Jim Brady joins Knight Foundation

Digital news leader Jim Brady, CEO of Spirited Media, will join the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation as vice president/journalism.

Brady developed local news sites Billy Penn in Philadelphia, The Incline in Pittsburgh and Denverite in Denver, which had a mobile-first approach and a business focus on events and membership as core revenue lines. Brady sold the sites in 2019, and he currently serves as a consultant for Graham Media, the parent company of ClickOrlando.com.

“Jim Brady is a digital journalism innovator who understands that business sustainability is crucial to the success of local news. He shares Knight’s belief that communities need to be informed and engaged for democracy to thrive,” said Alberto Ibargüen, Knight Foundation president.

So excited about this new challenge. @knightfdn has been a huge force in journalism for so long, and I'm honored to join and help tackle the many issues facing journalism today. I look forward to working with many of you & my colleagues on what should be a fascinating journey. https://t.co/0ALpsjnxe4 — Jim Brady (@jimbrady) August 3, 2021

Brady’s experience includes working for washingtonpost.com, Digital First Media and AOL.

During Brady’s tenure as executive editor of washingtonpost.com, the site won a national Emmy award for its Hurricane Katrina coverage, a Peabody Award for its “Being a Black Man” series and numerous other journalism awards.

At AOL, he managed news coverage of the 9/11 attacks and 2000 presidential election. He also served as ESPN’s public editor from 2015-18.

As editor-in-chief of Digital First Media, Brady was responsible for the strategy and management of the 75 daily newspapers, 292 non-daily publications and 341 online sites owned by Journal Register Company and MediaNews Group. He also built and managed the company’s Thunderdome unit, which comprised of more than 50 digitally focused journalists tasked with providing national content for DFM’s local properties.

“No foundation has done more to fuel experimentation, innovation and inclusion in digital media than Knight, which is always looking for ways to strengthen democracy’s future,” said Brady. “Technology can help us build a future for journalism that is sustainable, so it can be independent, inclusive and authentically reflect local communities.”

Brady is a past president of the Online News Association, a two-time judge of the Pulitzer Prizes and serves on the boards of the American Press Institute, NewsMedia Alliance, National Press Foundation and the Local Media Association. He is a graduate of American University.