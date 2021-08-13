From 1971-2021: 50 Years of change and growth since Disney World opened

1971: Apollo 15 astronauts Jim Irwin and Dave Scott become the first to ride in a lunar rover. It remains on the surface of the moon today.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seemingly overnight Central Florida changed forever after October 1, 1971, when Walt Disney World opened but the theme park wasn’t the only notable event that year.

The Apollo 15 astronauts took the first drive on another world in a lunar rover. Broadway’s big new hit was Jesus Christ Superstar.

Speaking of hits, Joe Frazier spoiled Mohammad Ali’s comeback attempt. The new hit TV shows were “All in the Family,” “Sonny and Cher” and “Columbo.” The top-grossing movie wasn’t “Black Widow,” it was “Billy Jack,” with “Fiddler on the Roof” as No. 2.

[MORE DISNEY 50 COVERAGE: Cinderella Castle: The heart of Walt Disney’s dream come true]

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore in the World Series, while Baltimore beat Dallas in Super Bowl V and Canonero II won the Kentucky Derby.

Ad

Also in 1971:

Eighteen-year-olds got the right to vote under the 16th amendment.

Richard Nixon, in his first term, was fighting inflation.

Eisenhower silver dollars hit the stores— the first dollar coin since 1935.

The average new car would set you back around $4,000 -- highway robbery, according to my father.

Charles Manson was convicted of murder.

Led Zeppelin overtook the Beatles as most popular band, but the number one single was “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night.

Here’s a look at other things that have changed from 1971 compared to 2021:

Grade A whole frying chickens

1971 - 25 cents/pound.

2021 - $1.80/Pound

Gasoline

1971 - 36 Cents/Gallon (leaded)

2021 - $3.01/Gallon (unleaded)

Postage Stamp

1971 - 8 Cents

2021 - 58 Cents (as of August 29th)

A three-bedroom Home in Florida

1971 - $25,400

2021 - $289,705 (and climbing fast according to Zillow)

U.S. Population

1971 - 205,442,000

2021 - 331,449,281

Florida Population

1971 - 7,158,000

2021 - 21,600,000

Orlando Metro area Population

1971 - 522,575

2021 - 2,630,000 (estimated)

Orlando mayor

1971 - Carl Langford

2021 - Buddy Dyer

Florida Governor

1971 - Reubin Askew (D)

2021 - Ron DeSantis (R)

Number of Central Florida Theme Parks

1971 - 2 (Magic Kingdom & Cypress Gardens)

2021 - 13 (with Epic Universe and Peppa Pig Park in the works)

Number of Disney Hotels

1971 - 2

2021 - 25

Number of Hotel Rooms at Walt Disney World

1971 - 1,538

2021 - 36,780

Number of Hotel Rooms in Central Florida

1971 - 5,000

2021 - 123,000

Number of Magic Kingdom Attractions

1971 - 22

2021 - 39

Adult Price of Admission

1971 - $3.50 (Most Attractions used individual A-E tickets. Most popular ticket book: $5.75)

2021 - $109-$159 (1-day, 1-park pass)

Best Local TV News Station

1971 - WDBO-TV 6 (CBS)

2021 - WKMG-TV 6 (CBS)

To all who come to this happy corner of ClickOrlando.com/disney50, welcome! Walt Disney World is counting down to its 50th Anniversary, and so are we. With 50 days until 50 years, we are taking a daily look back at the past, how Disney’s opening shaped Central Florida’s present, and a peek at what’s in store for the future.

Ad

We’re also looking to hear your memories of Walt Disney World: What do you love? What do you miss? What are some of your magical moments? You can share them with us and we’ll post them all for everyone to enjoy. Some might even be featured during our News 6 TV coverage of Walt Disney World’s 50th.

Here’s to dreaming, and here’s to another half-century of The Most Magical Place on Earth!