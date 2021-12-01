Weight a minute! Is Publix getting rid of its historic scales?

LAKELAND, Fla. – Yes, the iconic scales at Publix are going away, but the process will be slow and not all at once.

In a Facebook post from August, the Florida-based grocer said that its large, industrial-looking scales will one day be a thing of the past.

“The manufacturer ceased production in 2015, meaning that one day — although our wonderful repair shop keeps our remaining machines in great shape — the last Publix scale will retire,” the post stated.

The scales, a fixture at Publix for 81 years, were initially placed at the back of stores but later were moved near entrances.

It’s not known when the last scale will be removed from a Publix store.

So how -- and why -- did the scales ever become a thing at Publix?

“Stepping onto a scale was typically only done during trips to the doctor’s office — or for a small price at your local retail or grocery store. That’s where our founder, George Jenkins, saw an opportunity,” Publix said.

A scale was placed in one of the stores, and the grocery chain said it was an instant hit.

So yes, the scales will someday go away, but until then, enjoy guessing your weight when you enter or exit Publix.

