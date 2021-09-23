Partly Cloudy icon
87º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sanford man wins $7.75 million from Publix quick-pick ticket

Ticket purchased in Lake Mary

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Florida Lottery, Money, Seminole County
Florida Lotto lottery tickets are seen at a Shell station in Davie, Florida, that sold a $28 million jackpot winner.
Florida Lotto lottery tickets are seen at a Shell station in Davie, Florida, that sold a $28 million jackpot winner. (WPLG)

It’s a big payday for a Sanford man after purchasing a quick-pick lottery ticket from a Publix in Lake Mary.

The Florida Lottery announced EB Hudson won the $7.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the Sept. 8 drawing.

[TRENDING: Video shows school bus running over man | School districts react to latest rule on quarantining | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Hudson chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $6,035,178.17, officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Lake Mary Publix at 601 Weldon Boulevard. Publix will receive a bonus commission of $70,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email