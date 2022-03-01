‘Women providing healing, promoting hope:’ 2022 Women’s History Month theme

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no denying that each year sees more and more contributions from women — from shattering through glass ceilings to contributing to culture and society in ways that were previously just pipe dreams — providing hope to millions more females.

That’s why the National Women’s History Alliance designated this year’s Women’s History Month theme as “Women providing healing, promoting hope.”

According to the organization, the theme is designed to honor caregivers and frontline workers through this pandemic as well as recognize all the ways women have provided healing and hope throughout history.

The alliance usually selects women to be national honorees but this year, it’s encouraging groups around the country to use the theme to honor women locally.

“The NWHA encourages communities throughout the country to honor local women who bring and have historically brought these priceless gifts to their families, workplaces, and neighborhoods, sometimes at great sacrifice. These are the women who, as counselors and clerics, artists and teachers, doctors, nurses, mothers, and grandmothers listen, ease suffering, restore dignity, and make decisions for our general as well as our personal welfare,” according to a statement on its website.

Ad

The National Women’s History Alliance says it focuses on women’s history because recognizing their achievements in science, community, government, literature, art, sports, medicine and other fields because it has a huge impact on possible opportunities for women and girls in the future.

Women’s History Month has been recognized as the month of March since 1987. International Women’s Day this year is Tuesday, March 8.