Celebrating Women’s History Month with kids: Simple activities for the family

Women’s History Month is all about honoring the accomplishments and contributions of women throughout history. What better way to do that than to get the next generation involved?

So here’s a list of simple activities that can be done with children to not only celebrate the month, but also to learn from the past to shape a great future.

Head to the library

The Orange County Public Library System has a whole host of events planned for Women’s History Month for a variety of ages. Activities range from designing and folding paper airplanes to honor the famous women who dared to fly to story time that features strong women like Simone Biles, Frida Kahlo and Jane Goodall. Click here to find out more.

Read a book about strong women

It’s a great time to introduce kids to women who have changed the world and their stories. There’s a number of great books on a variety of subjects from STEM to the arts, with stories about women from all kinds of different backgrounds. The FunWithMama blog has a great list of options that can be found here for small children, and WeAreTeachers has a great list with options for older children as well, found here.

Go out for a meal or treat at a local woman-owned eatery

Central Florida has plenty of female-owned cafes, restaurants and bakeries. In some instances, you may even get to meet the woman in charge if you visit. It’s a great way to support and show kids a little bit about owning their own business. Here’s a list of options.

Take this one a step farther and see about taking a cooking class or making a meal at home. Kids love helping out in the kitchen and the satisfaction of being able to create something is a great experience to share.

Watch a movie celebrating strong women

Break out the popcorn and settle in for an evening at home with a movie celebrating strong women with a variety of backstories and circumstances. Here are some suggestions: Hidden Figures, A League of Their Own, Little Women, Selena, Colette, Spencer, Bend It Like Beckham, Legally Blonde, Girl Rising.

If you have younger children, consider movies like Mulan, Brave, Moana, Frozen, etc. all featuring strong female leads learning valuable lessons and coming into their own.

Pick a new woman to talk about and learn about every day

There are so many women doing amazing things in the world right now. It’s easy to Google or look at headlines and find one. From athletes, to entertainers, to politicians to teachers to women with careers in STEM, the sky is the limit,.

Have your child research a woman who contributed to Florida’s history

Florida has a rich history when it comes to strong women and the difference they have made in all kinds of fields from conservation to medicine to law. Click here to find a list to get you started.

Support a local women’s sports team or athlete

Central Florida is home to a few big female sports teams. The Orlando Pride is currently playing, so if you have soccer fans at home, they’re a great option. If you prefer football, the Women’s Football Alliance kicks off its season in April, but it’s a great time to start learning about the Orlando Anarchy. If water sports are more your thing, check out the Orlando Sirens Women’s Dragon Boat Team. You can also always check out UCF women’s teams; right now Track & Field, Softball, Tennis and Spring Soccer are on the schedule.

Do you plan to celebrate with your kids another way? Share your ideas below!