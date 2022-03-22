Freebies, exclusive stories and behind-the-scenes content with News 6 Insider

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has launched News 6 Insider, a free membership program that offers a lot of cool items!

Insider is designed to bring people like you into the news gathering process, providing you with a voice that could lead to news coverage or helping someone in need.

[SIGN UP: Click here to become a News 6 Insider]

Along with contributing to the news, Insiders receive exclusive opportunities. They’re also eligible for exclusive Insider contests and opportunities for unique access to community events.

You’ll be part of Insider surveys, polls, quizzes, educational courses and more. You’ll have a direct line to your favorite local news station! And you’ll be the first to know about the biggest News 6 announcements. News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer gives us a look at new content and giveaways available to our Insiders during our 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. newscasts. She also sends out newsletters with behind-the-scenes content and a more personal look at some of our News 6 talent.

Ad

But there’s also a lot more when you become an Insider.

☎️ Talk to Us: Anything from story tips to constructive criticism and questions - or just to say hi! - we want to hear from you. So, don’t be shy! You can email our Insider Guide reporter Crystal Moyer anytime at insidercrystal@wkmg.com.

🎟️ Offers and Deals: You’ll be the first to know about upcoming promotions and you’ll also get access to Insider-only contests!

💻 Profile page: With your News 6 Insider profile page, you can customize your ClickOrlando.com experience, including managing your comments, badges, friends and interactions. You can also submit storm and weather photos to our meteorologists, who may feature them on air. You also have a direct line to News 6 to offer feedback, story ideas and more.

Ad

🔓 Access: As an Insider, you’ll get a peek behind the curtain. You’ll learn more about our anchors, be welcomed into our studio like never before and get a behind-the-scenes look at how we put together our biggest stories.

👀 First Look: Always wanted to be a part of a newsroom? Now’s your chance. From new hires to what’s going on at the station -- you’ll be the first to hear about it.

Here’s your chance to sign up now: News 6 Insider.

Welcome to News 6!