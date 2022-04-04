‘Time to fire up the grills:’ BBQ festival in Melbourne to raise money for student scholarships

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Eastern Florida State College Foundation will be hosting its 6th Annual Backyard BBQ Cook-Off & Family Fest on Saturday.

The event will be held at the EFSC Melbourne Campus (3865 N. Wickham Road) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each year, the EFSC Foundation hosts the barbecue to raise money for student scholarships and other college initiatives.

There will be a cook-off competition for a grand prize of $1,000, as well as three other categories: brisket, pork and ribs. The top three contests on each category will also receive prizes up to $500.

Teams will also compete for the People’s Choice Award, where the winner will receive the Golden Pig Trophy to display for an entire year until the 2023 edition.

In addition to the cook-off and barbecue tastings, there will be live music by the band Alter Ego, a kid’s zone, local vendors and food truck. Attendees will also have access to visit the Red, White & Wheels Car Show.

Tickets are $10 per person and available at the gate, plus free parking.

For more information regarding the event, visit this website.