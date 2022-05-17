Photos: Russian forces withdrawing from Kharkiv, but Mariupol looks to be on brink

An aerial view of the remains of the now iconic bridge over the Irpin River where thousands of residents made their precarious escape from the Russian invasion. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

There appears to be a case of good news and bad news from the Ukrainian perspective in recent days as the conflict with Russia rages on.

The good news is that Russian forces were pulling back from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast portion of the country.

The bad news is that after months of being under siege, the city of Mariupol looks like it will be in Russian hands shortly after hundreds of the remaining Ukrainian soldiers were ordered to evacuate.

The soldiers were stationed in Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks plant.

Here are some photos, below, that illustrate the latest happenings overseas, copyright Getty Images.

Protesters attend a rally in front of the Chinese embassy on May 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The protesters have called upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping to help in the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko pays his respects at the funeral for former Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk on May 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

An Ukrainian soldier views the remains of the now iconic bridge over the Irpin River where thousands of residents made their precarious escape from the Russian invasion. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Crosses, floral tributes and photographs of the victims of the battles for Irpin and Bucha mark the graves in Irpin cemetery on May 16, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A detail of a vehicle destroyed by war which is stored in a car park that has now been dubbed the 'car cemetery' by locals in Irpin on May 16, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A view of the Irpin Central House of Culture which is damaged by shelling and bullet holes after the Russian invasion on May 16, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Journalists visit the site of a destroyed Russian munitions depot on May 16, 2022 in Biskvitne, Ukraine to the east of Kharkiv. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Local residents scavenge pieces of aluminum from a destroyed Russian tank on May 16, 2022 in Biskvitne, Ukraine to the east of Kharkiv. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A local resident scavenges pieces of aluminum from a destroyed Russian tank on May 16, 2022 in Biskvitne, Ukraine to the east of Kharkiv. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is withdrawing forces around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, suggesting it may redirect troops to Ukraine's southeast. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Kharkiv residents spend the day underground in a metro station on May 15, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Bombed buildings wait to be demolished as essential services and people begin to return to the town of Borodianka oon May 15, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Residents shop for essential items at makeshift market stalls in the town of Bucha, which is beginning to see essential services returning after the Russian invasion on May 15, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Getty Images)