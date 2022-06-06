PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne with Platinum Jubilee

Crowds gather to see Queen Elizabeth II stand on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was indeed a jolly good time over the weekend in jolly old England, the United Kingdom and throughout the world to celebrate a remarkable milestone.

A four-day Platinum Jubilee was held to honor Queen Elizabeth II, who this year is marking 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth wasn’t able to attend events on Friday and Saturday, but did make a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday with family members Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children.

Below are some photos of the celebration from Getty Images.

Camilla, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank, and Giles Terera ride a bus along the Mall during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England, celebrating a vibrant display of British life since 1972" The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The image of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in The Gold State Coach during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Projected images of Queen Elizabeth II are seen during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Drones form a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Crowds gather as Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth on June 4, 2022 in Bangor, United Kingdom. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.(Photo by Peter Morrison - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)