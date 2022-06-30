🎨Insider exclusive: Troy Bridges’ passion for painting, storm chasing

In this Insider exclusive, we share a side of Troy Bridges you might not have known about.

And you get to hear the stories told directly from Troy. Watch the videos below.

Troy Bridges has been a meteorologist for News 6 since 2008. If you’re an early riser, you can catch him bringing smiles to viewers’ faces each morning and at noon.

Troy is originally from Warner Robins, Georgia and is a proud Georgia Bulldogs fan. His first job there was scooping ice cream at Baskin Robbins in high school.

Many people probably don’t know that Troy loves to paint and do woodwork. He likes to paint on large canvases that he now has hanging in his house. He’s also done a lot of home improvement projects himself.

In his spare time, you can find Troy working out with his trainer, trying restaurants all over town and going to the movies.

Troy says he wants to retire right here in Orlando and his favorite place to travel is back to his mom’s house.

During downtime between shows, you can find Troy listening to music and singing along. Troy says that if he could pick any band or artist to play at his funeral he would pick Queen/Freddie Mercury, Garth Brooks, Rolling Stones and Cher. But when it comes to singing karaoke, Troy picks Darius Rucker as they have the same range.

When it comes to Troy’s zombie apocalypse team, he doesn’t play by the rules. Instead of just picking three teammates, he picked Bridgett Ellison, Kirstin O’Connor, Justin Warmoth, Trooper Steve and Tom Sorrells. “Yes all of them! Can’t do without! "

Learn more about Troy on his Facebook page.

Do you have any pets? I did have a miniature schnauzer named Madison who died of cancer.

Favorite food: I like a lot of different foods. It depends on the day! Italian, sushi, steak and lobster, thick pork chops, potatoes, salad, anything my mom makes! I especially love her homemade southern banana pudding!

What’s a movie or TV show that you can’t stand that most people love? Love Island

If you weren’t working in local TV news, what would you be doing? Oprah’s Talk Show

How many cups of coffee do you drink in a day? 6 cups

If you could learn one new skill, what would it be and why? Computer coding so I could create a billion-dollar app/company! Obviously!

What is your most-used emoji? 😘

If you had to eat one meal every day for the rest of your life what would it be? My Mom’s Lasagna! I’d be as big as “the side of the house!”

If you could bring back any fashion trend what would it be? Parachute pants

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given? Ask, believe and receive!

If you had to delete all but 3 apps from your smartphone, which ones would you keep? Hurricane Tracker, Shazam and iTunes

Who is your favorite Disney hero or heroine? Would you trade places with them? Star Lord.

What sport would you compete in if you were in the Olympics? Triathlon

If you could give a piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be? Always surrender and always have gratitude!!!

You can have an unlimited supply of one thing for the rest of your life, what is it? Love and kindness

If you could choose any two famous people to have dinner with who would they be? Oprah and Oprah!!!!

What is one thing people would never guess about you? That I like to use a huge saw and cut wood then use a nail gun to attach it to my house.

What is your favorite theme park? Favorite ride there? Universal Studios Orlando. Spider-Man.

What would you want viewers to know about you that we haven’t asked? I feel so truly humbled and blessed to have been here working at News 6 in Orlando for 13 years! Thanks to my bosses and to our awesome viewers! I love you all.

What’s your favorite CBS program? CBS Mornings