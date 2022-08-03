📱 Here’s how to stop annoying spam text messages

From adding your name to certain registries to a little-known number you can forward spam texts to, Consumer Reports' advice can help you cut down on annoying, uncalled-for SMS content you may have unwillingly "signed up" for.

ORLANDO, Fla. – There was clearly something fishy afoot when Beth, a disabled 50-year-old from North Carolina, received two text messages saying she had money available to add to her phone’s digital wallet.

One message said, “Beth put this in your wallet and use it whenever.” The other said, “The balance on this account is yours. no be to share [sic].” Both messages included hyperlinks.

Beth, who asked not to use her last name, had just become the target of “smishing,” an increasingly common tactic criminals are using to commit fraud.

Instead of clicking on the embedded links, Beth deleted the messages and reported them to the Better Business Bureau, a business watchdog. “Money doesn’t just drop in your lap,” she told Consumer Reports, explaining why the messages raised her suspicions. Beth says she has been on high alert for fraud since being targeted by calls from scammers claiming to be officials from the IRS or Social Security.

The word smishing combines SMS, the primary technical format for text messaging, and phishing. As in other phishing attacks, the criminals masquerade as government workers, tech support representatives, long-lost friends, or financial institutions, and try to lure people into divulging personal details that could lead to fraudulent credit card purchases or identity theft.

Robotexts Are the New Robocalls

More than 87 billion spam texts were sent to U.S. phone users in 2021, according to RoboKiller, a spam text mitigation service—that’s 58 percent more than the prior year, RoboKiller says. And so far this year, U.S. phone users have received over 55 billion spam texts with 12.02 billion texts received in the month of June alone, according to RoboKiller.

Among the reasons for the increase in smishing is that people now trust text messages more than phone calls or emails.

“The masses have come to embrace texts over calls,” RoboKiller says in its report. In fact a recent survey by Transaction Network Services, a robocall measurement and mitigation firm, finds that 75 percent of Americans never answer calls from unidentified numbers.

The COVID-19 pandemic also had a hand in increasing the volume of spam texts. As call-center staffers stayed home, fraudsters shifted to text messaging scams, which RoboKiller says need fewer workers to operate.

Finally, RoboKiller says that while regulator efforts to curb spam calls have been fierce, tools like Shaken/Stir, which helps carriers authenticate spoofed calls (calls that use a fake number to look like a government agency, a well-known company, or a local telephone exchange), don’t address spam texts. Scammers know this, and they’ve migrated from robocall scams to robotexts, RoboKiller says.

In 2021 the Federal Trade Commission logged 378,119 fraud complaints about unwanted text messages, including smishing attempts. That was up from the 332,000 unwanted texts received by the public the year before. And consumers reported a total loss of $86 million due to text messages to regulators in 2021, with an $800 average loss.

But RoboKiller says that number is actually much higher, estimating that consumers lost more than $10 billion due to spam texts in 2021. RoboKiller says the discrepancy exists because many people don’t report the scams to the FTC.

“Spam texts surpassed spam calls for the first time in 2020, and the gap widened in 2021,” says the RoboKiller report. “Scammers want to steal from you in a new way. This is no fad or fluke: In fact, it’s the second consecutive year in which spam texts outpaced spam calls,” wrote the authors of RoboKiller’s “Phone Scam Insights of 2021″ report.

Top Scams

Delivery scams where fraudsters impersonate Amazon, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service are the most prominent text scam, accounting for over 26 percent of all SMS scams in 2021, according to RoboKiller. In these scams, robotexts are sent with links that purport to track packages or adjust user preferences. However, they’re actually links that connect users to fake websites where the recipient will divulge their sensitive information or download malware onto their device.

COVID-19 scams were the second most common text scam in 2021, according to the company. Here, scammers offer COVID-19 tests and request personal and financial information.

Besides those scams, text messages are also used to perpetrate intricate bank and peer-to-peer (P2P) digital payment fraud.

With some bank frauds, victims are fooled into furnishing log-in credentials, which criminals use to siphon out cash or open credit cards, whereas with P2P frauds, victims can be tricked into paying for goods and services they never receive, or sending money to people pretending to be friends or relatives. There have even been reports of identity theft in which the criminals will use someone else’s name and information to rent property.

How to Avoid Smishing