IN PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II through nearly 100 years of life

Queen Elizabeth II wearing a gown designed by Norman Hartnell for her Coronation ceremony. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

When Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning that they were concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, many around the world feared even worse news would break later on in the day.

Still, when those worst fears were realized, it didn’t take away any of the sting when it was announced that the queen had passed away at age 96.

She spent 70 years on the throne, traveled to adoring fans and met with countless leaders around the world, including 13 sitting U.S. presidents.

To pay tribute and look back at her incredible legacy, check out the photos below, which range from when she was a young child to when she was in her final days.

The future Queen Elizabeth II (born 1926) aged about three years old. [Raphael Tuck & Sons Ltd., London, circa 1929]. Artist Marcus Adams. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Elizabeth, Duchess of York holds her baby daughter Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen Elizabeth II of England. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A gelatin silver print of Princess Elizabeth walking a Corgi in London's Hyde Park, ca. 1940. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch/Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II (center) addresses a Joint Session of the Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol, Washington DC, May 16, 1991. Applauding behind her are US Vice President Dan Quayle (left) and Speaker of the House Representative Tom Foley (1929 - 2013). (Photo by Dennis Brack/Pool via CNP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Making history, Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first reigning monarch to open a session of the Canadian Parliament as she reads a speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber in Ottawa. Wearing her coronation dress, the Queen promised to recognize the "Constitutional Priviliges" of the Parliament in her address. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their way to Ascot with Prince Charles, June 1978. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II speaks at an arrival ceremony at the White House on the occasion of her visit to the United States during the Bicentennial celebration. President Ford is at right. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth II horse riding on the Sandringham estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, England, Great Britain, circa 1979. Neither is wearing protective headgear. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II in Kuwait during her tour of the Gulf in 1979. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth ll meets Red Indians on a tour of Canada on August 01, 1978 in Canada. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II speaks during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

President Reagan laughs following a joke by Queen Elizabeth II, who commented on the lousy California weather she has experienced since her arrival to the States. The British Queen is delivering a brief address during a state dinner held at the De Young Museum in San Francisco. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Members of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, including manager Tony La Russa (fore, center left), shake hands with, rear, from second left, US President George HW Bush (1925 - 2018), British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and US First Lady Barbara Bush - US First Lady (1925 - 2018). During a 1991 visit, the Queen watched a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Oakland Athletics, the latter of whom went on to win the game, 6-3. (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet. Eisenhower is wearing the British Order of Merit awarded him by King George VI after World War II. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

This is a command portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as it was made before the Royal pair left on their six month tour of the Commonwealth. the Queen is wearing the Blue Ribbon and Star of the Garter. Her diamond tiara and necklace were wedding presents. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave a banquet during their Commonwealth visit to Australia, 1954. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip walk through the crowd at Arawa Park, Rotorua, during her Commonwealth visit to New Zealand, January 1954. She was met by around 20,000 Maoris from all over the country. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II waving to crowds from a specially illuminated car en route to London Airport where she will board the Stratocruiser Canopus to Bermuda, her first destination on a six month tour of the Commonwealth. (Photo by George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II in the traditional Irish State Coach travelling to Westminster for her first State Opening of Parliament as the crowned sovereign, 3rd November 1953. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)