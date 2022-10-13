✔️Can you guess which US city this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue is about?

Stacker

Clue #1

- Clue: In the 1850s this "New" Massachusetts city was the whaling capital of the world

- Category: U.S.A.

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: September 22, 1993

LEONARDO DASILVA // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #1

- Answer: New Bedford

Stacker

Clue #2

- Clue: If you want to go to the Texas State Fair, head for this "big" city, not the state capital

- Category: AMERICANA

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: February 13, 2008

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #2

- Answer: Dallas

Stacker

Clue #3

- Clue: It's the southernmost state capital

- Category: U.S. CITIES

- Value: DD: $1,000

- Date episode aired: December 21, 2004

Edmund Garman // Flickr

Answer #3

- Answer: Honolulu

Stacker

Clue #4

- Clue: This city on Lake Erie in Upstate New York was the last stop on the Underground Railroad in the 19th century

- Category: U.S. CITIES

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: November 09, 2009

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #4

- Answer: Buffalo

Stacker

Clue #5

- Clue: This state capital was named for the fourth president of the United States

- Category: U.S. PLACE NAMES

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: June 01, 2017

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Answer #5

- Answer: Madison

Stacker

Clue #6

- Clue: Taking 40 years to build, the Mormon Temple was dedicated in this capital in 1893

- Category: STATE CAPITALS

- Value: $100

- Date episode aired: February 14, 1997

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

Answer #6

- Answer: Salt Lake City

Stacker

Clue #7

- Clue: Rosa Parks helped make this city "The Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement"

- Category: STATE CAPITALS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: January 09, 2006

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

Answer #7

- Answer: Montgomery

Stacker

Clue #8

- Clue: The famous question "Will it play in" this Illinois city goes back to its Vaudeville days

- Category: MIDWESTERN CITIES

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: June 29, 2004

Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

Answer #8

- Answer: Peoria

Stacker

Clue #9

- Clue: A seaport on Narragansett Bay

- Category: STATE CAPITAL FACTS

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: April 25, 2018

spablab // Flickr

Answer #9

- Answer: Providence

Stacker

Clue #10

- Clue: In 1865 a Civil War battle took place in this "colorful" Texas city -- a month after the war ended

- Category: DOUBLE-"L" WORDS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: May 23, 2003

Public Domain

Answer #10

- Answer: Brownsville

Stacker

Clue #11

- Clue: In 1781 Felipe de Neve had trouble recruiting settlers to found this city despite promising them TV gigs & a Bel Air house-sit

- Category: THE 18th CENTURY

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: February 22, 2022

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

Answer #11

- Answer: Los Angeles

Stacker

Clue #12

- Clue: Daniel Burnham's early 20th century plan for this city included Navy Pier

- Category: A JOURNEY OF YOUR PIERS

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: June 06, 2018

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

Answer #12

- Answer: Chicago

Stacker

Clue #13

- Clue: The 1,000-foot JPMorgan Chase Tower is the tallest building in this, Texas' most populous city

- Category: U.S. BUILDINGS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: May 23, 2022

skeeze // Pixabay

Answer #13

- Answer: Houston

Stacker

Clue #14

- Clue: It succeeded Fort Whipple, Prescott, & Tucson as capital

- Category: STATE CAPITALS

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: September 13, 1984

DPPed// Wikimedia

Answer #14

- Answer: Phoenix

Stacker

Clue #15

- Clue: In 1800 the U.S. capital was moved to Washington, D.C. from this city

- Category: HISTORY

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: September 28, 2020

f11photo // Shutterstock

Answer #15

- Answer: Philadelphia

Stacker

Clue #16

- Clue: Fires raged for 3 days after this city's 1906 earthquake

- Category: UP IN SMOKE

- Value: $300

- Date episode aired: May 01, 1998

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

Answer #16

- Answer: San Francisco

Stacker

Clue #17

- Clue: This rainy city's music festival is fittingly named Bumbershoot, a slang word for an umbrella

- Category: MUSIC FESTIVALS

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: September 22, 2020

Public Domain

Answer #17

- Answer: Seattle

Stacker

Clue #18

- Clue: Things to do in this city include seeing its mint that opened in 1906 & taking in a game at Coors Field

- Category: THE NON-COASTAL U.S.

- Value: $200

- Date episode aired: September 29, 2021

f11photo // Shutterstock

Answer #18

- Answer: Denver

Stacker

Clue #19

- Clue: Cyrus Holliday helped found this city & became president of the railroad whose name included it

- Category: KANSAS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: February 15, 2005

America's Power // Wikicommons

Answer #19

- Answer: Topeka

Stacker

Clue #20

- Clue: White granite from quarries near this New England capital was used in the Library of Congress

- Category: U.S. CITIES

- Value: $500

- Date episode aired: October 04, 1991

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #20

- Answer: Concord, New Hampshire

Stacker

Clue #21

- Clue: With about 100,000 people, this seat of Yellowstone County is Montana's most populous city

- Category: PUT IT ON MY "BILL"

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: January 12, 2015

Sara Goth // Wikicommons

Answer #21

- Answer: Billings

Stacker

Clue #22

- Clue: Middle Atlantic city that's called "The Chemical Capital of the World"

- Category: TRADE CENTERS

- Value: $500

- Date episode aired: April 07, 1986

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

Answer #22

- Answer: Wilmington (Delaware)

Stacker

Clue #23

- Clue: This capital's St. John's Church was the site of Patrick Henry's "Liberty or Death" oration

- Category: STATE CAPITALS

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: January 27, 2021

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

Answer #23

- Answer: Richmond

Stacker

Clue #24

- Clue: Erupting several times in 1992, Mount Spurr has dumped ash on & remains a threat to this largest Alaska city

- Category: VOLCANO CITY USA

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: June 11, 2021

Frank K. // Wikicommons

Answer #24

- Answer: Anchorage

Stacker

Clue #25

- Clue: Council Bluffs, Iowa lies across the Missouri from this Nebraska city & makes up part of its metro area

- Category: U.S. GEOGRAPHY

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: April 10, 2015

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

Answer #25

- Answer: Omaha

Stacker

Clue #26

- Clue: April 22, 1889 is the birthdate of this "City", capital of the Sooner State

- Category: WHAT KIND OF PLACE IS THIS?

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: April 08, 2022

Wikimedia Commons

Answer #26

- Answer: Oklahoma City

Stacker

Clue #27

- Clue: During a layover at McCarran Airport in this city, you can do a little gambling right in the terminal

- Category: AIRPORTS

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: November 16, 2021

randy andy // Shutterstock

Answer #27

- Answer: Las Vegas

Stacker

Clue #28

- Clue: In the War of 1812 British general Sir Isaac Brock struck from Canada to capture this not-yet-Motor City

- Category: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!

- Value: $400

- Date episode aired: May 16, 2012

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

Answer #28

- Answer: Detroit

Stacker

Clue #29

- Clue: Beale Street in this city has historically served as a magnet for blues musicians

- Category: STREETS OF AMERICA

- Value: $1,000

- Date episode aired: December 28, 2021

Noel Pennington//Flickr

Answer #29

- Answer: Memphis

Stacker

Clue #30

- Clue: Often called "the birthplace of jazz", it's also the birthplace of Harry Connick Jr.

- Category: MUSIC CITIES, USA

- Value: $800

- Date episode aired: April 25, 2016

Pedro Szekely // flickr

Answer #30

- Answer: New Orleans

Stacker

Clue #31

- Clue: Named for a president & developed around a ford in the St. Johns river, it's Florida's most populous city

- Category: FLORIDA GEOGRAPHY

- Value: $600

- Date episode aired: November 13, 2014

Jonathan Zander // Wikicommons'

Answer #31

- Answer: Jacksonville