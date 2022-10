Is Florida bucking national trends in real estate?

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,453,650 which is 1,985% higher than the state average of $405,489.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida:

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL: 15

2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL: 4

3. Key West, FL: 3

3. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL: 3

5. Port St. Lucie, FL: 2

6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL: 1

6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL: 1

6. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL: 1

