🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

#30. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,337 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

#29. Kilwin's Chocolates and Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 122 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813

#28. Sunshine Tree Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 3111 World Dr., Orlando, FL 32830

#27. Peterbrooke Chocolatier

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4381

#26. Cold Stone Creamery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8145 International Dr Suite 545, Orlando, FL 32819-9306

#25. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,657 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6813 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-9302

#24. Dunkin'

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (520 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American

- Price: $

- Address: 7440-A International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

#23. Twistee Treat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 6310B International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8214

#22. Se7en Bites

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-5016

#21. Scoops Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Store

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 99 W Plant St, Winter Garden, FL 34787-3139

#20. BoardWalk Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (841 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830-8442

#19. Beaches & Cream Soda Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 Epcot Resorts Blvd. Disney's Beach Club Resort, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830

#18. Gostoso Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Brazilian

- Price: $

- Address: 5472 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8561

#17. The Cheesecake Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,915 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

#16. Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant Orlando

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1905 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804-5530

#15. Twistee Treat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 11947 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836-7025

#14. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 5576 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8542

#13. Twistee Treat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 1500 Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761-2982

#12. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 8107 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6847

#11. Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

- Price: $

- Address: 1510 N Avenue of the Stars Epcot - Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830-8405

#10. Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

#9. Cinnabon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Ste 745, Orlando, FL 32819

#8. Cold Stone Creamery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640

#7. Haagen Dazs Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4963 International Dr Ste 2C15, Orlando, FL 32819-6206

#6. Amorette's Patisserie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1536 E. Buena Vista Drive #1A, Orlando, FL 32830

#5. Kilwins Celebration

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 671 Front St Ste 140 Suite. 140, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4953

#4. Aloha Isle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1600 Seven Seas Dr Suite B, Orlando, FL 32830-8423

#3. Krispy Kreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 4080 Millenia Blvd Door-Side Online Order Pickup, Orlando, FL 32839-2426

#2. Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $

- Address: 11036 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7322

#1. Pineapple Lanai

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (387 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1600 Seven Seas Dr, Orlando, FL 32830-8423

