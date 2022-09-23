🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#30. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#29. Kilwin's Chocolates and Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 122 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
#28. Sunshine Tree Terrace
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 3111 World Dr., Orlando, FL 32830
#27. Peterbrooke Chocolatier
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4381
#26. Cold Stone Creamery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8145 International Dr Suite 545, Orlando, FL 32819-9306
#25. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,657 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6813 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-9302
#24. Dunkin'
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (520 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, American
- Price: $
- Address: 7440-A International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
#23. Twistee Treat
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 6310B International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8214
#22. Se7en Bites
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-5016
#21. Scoops Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Store
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 99 W Plant St, Winter Garden, FL 34787-3139
#20. BoardWalk Bakery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (841 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830-8442
#19. Beaches & Cream Soda Shop
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,575 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Epcot Resorts Blvd. Disney's Beach Club Resort, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830
#18. Gostoso Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (601 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Brazilian
- Price: $
- Address: 5472 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8561
#17. The Cheesecake Factory
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,915 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
#16. Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant Orlando
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1905 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804-5530
#15. Twistee Treat
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 11947 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836-7025
#14. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5576 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8542
#13. Twistee Treat
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1500 Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761-2982
#12. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 8107 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821-6847
#11. Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
- Price: $
- Address: 1510 N Avenue of the Stars Epcot - Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830-8405
#10. Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#9. Cinnabon
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Ste 745, Orlando, FL 32819
#8. Cold Stone Creamery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6000 Universal Blvd Universal CityWalk, Orlando, FL 32819-7640
#7. Haagen Dazs Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4963 International Dr Ste 2C15, Orlando, FL 32819-6206
#6. Amorette's Patisserie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1536 E. Buena Vista Drive #1A, Orlando, FL 32830
#5. Kilwins Celebration
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 671 Front St Ste 140 Suite. 140, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4953
#4. Aloha Isle
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1600 Seven Seas Dr Suite B, Orlando, FL 32830-8423
#3. Krispy Kreme
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4080 Millenia Blvd Door-Side Online Order Pickup, Orlando, FL 32839-2426
#2. Ginther's Swirls Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $
- Address: 11036 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7322
#1. Pineapple Lanai
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (387 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1600 Seven Seas Dr, Orlando, FL 32830-8423
