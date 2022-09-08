🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Latitude & Longitude

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 6005 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. The Boheme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 325 S Orange Ave Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Orlando, FL 32801-3711

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Hamburger Mary's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3304





Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Tripadvisor

#26. Olivia's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,039 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1510 N Cove Rd. Disney Old Key West Resort, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Orlando feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#25. Panera Bread

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

- Price: $

- Address: 51 Celebration Pl, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4619

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Grand Floridian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,615 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32836

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Celebration Town Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 721 Front St, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4918

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Oscar's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. The Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,043 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd Hard Rock Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7834

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Orlando are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#20. Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando, FL 32819-7602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

- Price: $

- Address: 5576 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8542

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. The Cheesecake Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,923 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

- Price: $

- Address: 1510 N Avenue of the Stars Epcot - Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830-8405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. 1900 Park Fare

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,750 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Orlando

Tripadvisor

#15. Dixie Cream Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 434 Main St, Windermere, FL 34786-8648

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. TooJay's Deli • Bakery • Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #116, Orlando, FL 32819-7231

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Teak Neighborhood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6400 Time Square Ave, Orlando, FL 32835-7500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. The Crepevine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 249 W State Road 436 #1117, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Se7en Bites

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-5016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Orlando

Tripadvisor

#10. Adega Gaucha

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8204 Crystal Clear Ln #1700, Orlando, FL 32809-7758

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Hash House A Go Go

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,613 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5350 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9427

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Santiago's Bodega

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Spanish, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 802 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-2530

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4000 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837-6187

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Whole Foods Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8003 Turkey Lake Rd Phillips Crossing, Orlando, FL 32819-7382

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Orlando

Tripadvisor

#5. First Watch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7500 W Sand Lake Rd #a101, Orlando, FL 32819-5110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-5131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ethos Vegan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 S New York Ave Ste B, Winter Park, FL 32789-4358

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Briar Patch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 252 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-6416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor