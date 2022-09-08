🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds.
An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
#30. Latitude & Longitude
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821
#29. IHOP
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 6005 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8207
#28. The Boheme
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 325 S Orange Ave Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Orlando, FL 32801-3711
#27. Hamburger Mary's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (626 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801-3304
#26. Olivia's Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1510 N Cove Rd. Disney Old Key West Resort, Orlando, FL 32830
#25. Panera Bread
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $
- Address: 51 Celebration Pl, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4619
#24. Grand Floridian Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,615 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32836
#23. Celebration Town Tavern
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 721 Front St, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4918
#22. Oscar's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
#21. The Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,043 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd Hard Rock Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7834
#20. Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (587 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando, FL 32819-7602
#19. Amor Em Pedacos Bakery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (552 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American
- Price: $
- Address: 5576 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8542
#18. The Cheesecake Factory
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,923 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
#17. Les Halles Boulangerie-Patisserie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (883 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French
- Price: $
- Address: 1510 N Avenue of the Stars Epcot - Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32830-8405
#16. 1900 Park Fare
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,750 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32836
#15. Dixie Cream Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 434 Main St, Windermere, FL 34786-8648
#14. TooJay's Deli • Bakery • Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #116, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
#13. Teak Neighborhood Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6400 Time Square Ave, Orlando, FL 32835-7500
#12. The Crepevine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 249 W State Road 436 #1117, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714-4267
#11. Se7en Bites
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dessert, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-5016
#10. Adega Gaucha
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8204 Crystal Clear Ln #1700, Orlando, FL 32809-7758
#9. Hash House A Go Go
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,613 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5350 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9427
#8. Santiago's Bodega
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Spanish, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 802 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-2530
#7. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4000 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837-6187
#6. Whole Foods Market
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8003 Turkey Lake Rd Phillips Crossing, Orlando, FL 32819-7382
#5. First Watch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7500 W Sand Lake Rd #a101, Orlando, FL 32819-5110
#4. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (825 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-5131
#3. Ethos Vegan Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S New York Ave Ste B, Winter Park, FL 32789-4358
#2. The Briar Patch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (656 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3814
#1. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-6416
