🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
[TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52% | Enter to win Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Orlando features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Tripadvisor
#30. Taste of Chengdu
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6908
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Little Saigon Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1106 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4636
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Mikado Japanese Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8701 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-6358
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Hanamizuki
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 136, Orlando, FL 32819-9365
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5605 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Orlando metro area
Tripadvisor
#25. Lac Viet Bistro
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2021 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4852
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Soupa Saiyan
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5689 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7830
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Ari Sushi
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 671 Front St Ste 100, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4953
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Spice Thai Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6125 S Semoran Blvd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32822-1530
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Mamak Asian Street Food
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4701
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Saigon Noodle and Grill
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 101 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-6021
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6327 International Dr Inside Rosen Inn, Orlando, FL 32819-8213
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Benihana
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,509 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12690 International Dr S, Orlando, FL 32821-6942
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Seito Sushi Baldwin Park
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4898 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814-6628
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Thai Thani - Celebration
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Market St. Suite 110, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Orlando
Tripadvisor
#15. Orchid
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-7411
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Sushiology
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 6400 International Dr #130, Orlando, FL 32819-8283
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8460 Palm Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32836
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Umi Japanese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4321
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8148 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. China Tea
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 9924 Universal Blvd Suite #208, Orlando, FL 32819-8717
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. P.F. Chang's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (769 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd. Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Coco Thai Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6304 International Dr Unit D Unit D, Orlando, FL 32819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. At Siam Thai Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8957 International Dr Suite 401, Orlando, FL 32819-9362
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Thai Thani
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11025 International Dr Ste F, Orlando, FL 32821-7381
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Orlando metro area
Tripadvisor
#5. Kimonos
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Epcot Resorts Blvd Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Orlando, FL 32830-8429
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Sushi Katana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32839-6417
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Hawkers Asian Street Food
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-2538
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Seito Sushi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd #700, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Zeta Asia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Orlando