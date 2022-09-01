🍜Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Taste of Chengdu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2030 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6908

Tripadvisor

#29. Little Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1106 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4636

Tripadvisor

#28. Mikado Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (466 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8701 World Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-6358

Tripadvisor

#27. Hanamizuki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8255 International Dr Ste 136, Orlando, FL 32819-9365

Tripadvisor

#26. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5605 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#25. Lac Viet Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2021 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4852

Tripadvisor

#24. Soupa Saiyan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5689 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7830

Tripadvisor

#23. Ari Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 671 Front St Ste 100, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4953

Tripadvisor

#22. Spice Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6125 S Semoran Blvd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32822-1530

Tripadvisor

#21. Mamak Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1231 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4701

Tripadvisor

#20. Saigon Noodle and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 101 N Bumby Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-6021

Tripadvisor

#19. Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (445 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6327 International Dr Inside Rosen Inn, Orlando, FL 32819-8213

Tripadvisor

#18. Benihana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,509 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12690 International Dr S, Orlando, FL 32821-6942

Tripadvisor

#17. Seito Sushi Baldwin Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4898 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814-6628

Tripadvisor

#16. Thai Thani - Celebration

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (427 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 Market St. Suite 110, Celebration, Orlando, FL 34747-4901

Tripadvisor

#15. Orchid

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 305 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-7411

Tripadvisor

#14. Sushiology

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 6400 International Dr #130, Orlando, FL 32819-8283

Tripadvisor

#13. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,067 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8460 Palm Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32836

Tripadvisor

#12. Umi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4321

Tripadvisor

#11. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8148 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#10. China Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 9924 Universal Blvd Suite #208, Orlando, FL 32819-8717

Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (769 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd. Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839

Tripadvisor

#8. Coco Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6304 International Dr Unit D Unit D, Orlando, FL 32819

Tripadvisor

#7. At Siam Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (421 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8957 International Dr Suite 401, Orlando, FL 32819-9362

Tripadvisor

#6. Thai Thani

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11025 International Dr Ste F, Orlando, FL 32821-7381

Tripadvisor

#5. Kimonos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Epcot Resorts Blvd Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Orlando, FL 32830-8429

Tripadvisor

#4. Sushi Katana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32839-6417

Tripadvisor

#3. Hawkers Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (543 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-2538

Tripadvisor

#2. Seito Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd #700, Orlando, FL 32819-7384

Tripadvisor

#1. Zeta Asia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821

