What is Small Business Saturday?

Survey: Nearly 60% of Americans plan to shop small on Small Business Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve heard the phrase “Small Business Saturday,” but what exactly is it?

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country and is part of the larger “Shop Small Movement.”

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and is celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“As a consumer, you’re a key part in helping small businesses thrive. By shopping or dining at small businesses throughout the year, you’re showing your support for the small businesses in your neighborhood and in the community you call your own,” American Express said in a statement about the day.

Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual gross domestic product and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The National Retail Federation expects retailers will hire between 450,000 and 600,000 seasonal workers. But it added that some of this hiring may have been pulled into October, because many retailers were eager to supplement their workforces to meet increased consumer demand.

Jimmy Heckman, bureau chief of workforce statistics and economic research for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, said, while some seasonal retail hiring occurs in October in Florida, “the real increases to seasonal hiring happen in November and December.”

