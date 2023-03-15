What is this? Woman finds odd creature in yard, leading to much debate

Was this a reptile or mammal? Or was it something else?

That is what a Florida woman was wondering in 2019 when she spotted a strange animal in her yard.

The full story can be seen in the video above, which is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

Kelly Garrahan, a resident of Titusville, found a creature with oddly shaped head and tail in her yard, which started disrupting her farm animals.

At first, she took to social media to ask the opinions of others of what it was.

“Everyone was commenting a bunch of crazy stuff and it started getting shared everywhere,” she said.

Garrahan then shared the pictures the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation. She said the organization told her that the animal was a possum, but that still prevent much debate on social media and all who watched the video.